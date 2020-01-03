Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Antara decides to spike Guddan’s food

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Guddan challenging Antara to throw her out of the house and get her arrested within 24 hours. Antara gets very furious. She bursts her anger on the TV remote. Suddenly a sound of a baby laughing starts. Antara wonders about it. She tries switching off the TV but she sees Guddan on the TV screen as Guddan again reminds her that she will not be able to break Guddan and Akshat’s relation. Antara gets very angry. She decides to kill Guddan and her baby at once. In the night Guddan is worried as Akshat is not back home yet. Akshat then enters the room. He apologizes to Guddan for coming late. But Guddan looks still upset. She shares that she is even more upset to see Antara in the house. Akshat changes her mood by showing her the swing he has bought for the baby. Guddan gets very delighted to see that. Both of them spend some quality time with each other dreaming about their baby.

But Guddan gets reminded that Antara killed Alisha. So she gets upset again. Both of them get emotional. Guddan tells him that they need to give justice to Alisha and accuses Antara for Alisha’s death. She tries explaining Akshat about it. Akshat also trusts her. He asks her not to be stressed as it is not good for her health currently. Akshat also assures her that he will see to it that Antara leaves the house. Guddan feels relaxed. Next day morning Saru comes up with a parcel that came for Antara. Antara avoids telling her anything about it. Saru becomes suspicious. But Antara asks her to stay out of it. Antara calls up a person informing him that she has got the packet. The person informs her that the person who will have the poison will die in just few seconds. Antara celebrates as she decides to spike Guddan’s food to kill her baby. But before that she bumps into Guddan. The poison tablets are spilled on the floor. Guddan taunts Antara for being devastated with the news of her pregnancy.

Antara asks her to be careful but Guddan in turn Guddan reminds her that it has been 12 hours and within next 12 hours she will throw Antara out of the house. Antara collects the poisonous raisins. She finds Dadi making Gajar Halwa for Guddan. Lakshmi notices Dadi is upset as she misses Alisha who used to love gajar halwa. Lakshmi makes Dadi feel better. Antara also pretends consoling Dadi and her feelings about Guddan’s baby. Antara also reminds Dadi that she has not added pistachios into the halwa. Dadi asks Lakshmi to bring pistachios. Antara adds the poisonous raisins secretly into the halwa. Lakshmi then serves the halwa for Guddan. Guddan becomes very delighted to see that. Antara spies them. Guddan feeds the halwa to Dadi with love and Lakshmi too. Guddan notices Antara standing and noticing her. Dadi asks Guddan to have it with full heart. Guddan moves the spoon towards her mouth.