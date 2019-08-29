Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Antara drags Honda’s body into the store room

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Antara stabbing Akshat aka Tanvesh. Guddan enters the house. She gets shattered to see that. Antara hits Tanvesh with the knife very badly. Guddan gets devastated to see Akshat in pain. Antara goes to wash her hands full of blood. By that time Guddan enters in. She tries to make Akshat wake up. Akshat gets up. He tells her that it was the same fake knife with spring which was used by Antara to trap Guddan in Durga’s murder. Akshat also tells her how he had exchanged the knife while Antara was busy in seducing Akshat. Guddan feels relaxed to see him alive and safe. Akshat again tells her that she loves him and it is proved with her fearing to lose him. Guddan still pretends that she doesn’t love him. Akshat asks her to follow rest of the plan as discussed after he comes out safely from the place where Antara will hide his body.

Guddan decides to be around him to keep watch on Antara’s moves. In the next moment, Antara arrives there. Antara drags Honda’s body into the store room. Guddan wonders to see that. On the other hand Antara keeps Honda’s body in the ice box. Antara locks the ice box which makes Guddan tensed. Antara cleans up the blood stains of Honda. Guddan gets frazzled as she doesn’t understand how to unlock the ice box and rescue Akshat. After Antara leaves from the house, Guddan immediately goes to the store room. Inside the ice box, Akshat feels very cold and suffocated. Guddan tries to open the lock with a hair pin but that doesn’t work. Guddan keeps assuring Akshat that he will be fine. Guddan looks for some instrument to open the lock. Finally she finds a big hammer with the help of which she breaks the lock and takes Akshat out of the ice box but finds Akshat unconscious. She tries making him conscious. Meanwhile, Antara remembers that she has not taken the car keys so she again comes towards the house. In the mean time Guddan gets very scared. She goes close to Akshat to blow some air into his mouth but by that time Akshat wakes up.

Guddan gets upset with him for pretending to be dead and making her tensed. Akshat hugs her. He tells her that he was just kidding to check whether Guddan still has feelings for him or not. Both of them set to leave the house, they hear the sound of Antara’s footsteps. Guddan gets tensed as she has broken the lock of the ice box which may reveal that someone has taken out Honda’s body. Guddan asks Akshat to hide somewhere and assures to handle the situation. She purposely pushes the lid of the ice box and takes out the bulb in the room. Antara hear the sound. Guddan also hides with Akshat. After a while, Antara enters the room. She wonders to see the lights off. She becomes suspicious if someone had come after her in the room. So Antara checks everywhere but finds no one. Guddan gets tensed as Antara notices the lock broken. She doubts if Honda is alive. So Guddan pretends that she just entered the store room. She questions Antara for being in the store room. Guddan also asks about Honda. Antara gets annoyed and asks Guddan to stay away of such issues.

Guddan pretends that she has broken the lock as she wants to have the ice cream kept in the ice box. But Antara doesn’t allow her to open the ice box. Guddan somehow makes Antara engaged in the fight for ice cream and takes her out of the store room. Antara again fixes another lock to the ice box. Guddan notices that. She determines to trap Antara in her own plan. Later on Dadi, Lakshmi and Durga also arrive at the store room as Guddan and Akshat tell them the entire incidence. Guddan complains about Akshat to Dadi for not listening to her. She also asks all to be very alert every time while dealing with Antara. Akshat promises not to take any risk for the same. Everyone is happy as they can now trap Antara in Honda’s murder and make her get arrested.