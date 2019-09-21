Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Antara escapes by spraying something on Guddan

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Guddan entering the room. She sees Akshat sitting on the floor with his hand bleeding. Akshat asks her to leave her alone but Guddan scolds him. She heals his injury with some medicine. Guddan feels the pain that Akshat might be having with his hand. But Akshat leaves from there pretending that he is irked with her.



But Guddan is confident that Akshat is behaving rude with her because of some force that is driving him. Guddan decides to find out the truth. She calls the inspector and tells him Antara’s location. She reaches the location with the police. She sees someone inside. So the inspector goes to arrest the person assuming it as Antara. But the electricity is switched on. Guddan gets shocked to see that it is Dadi who has come there with Akshat. Meanwhile, Parv tells Antara that he has saved her from the police as he learns about Guddan’s plan. In the mean time, Dadi wonders to see Guddan with police at the new house Akshat has bought for investment purpose. The inspector feels that someone might be lieing but it can be either Guddan or Akshat. Guddan apologizes to the inspector pretending that it must be her misunderstanding. Guddan wonders as Akshat has made her a liar in front of the police. But Akshat wants Antara to be away from Guddan which is good for her. On the other hand, Antara and Parv celebrate as Akshat is totally under their control as they intend to ruin Guddan’s life.



Antara also reminds Parv that he is able to stay in Jindal house and enjoying is because of her. Parv also agrees as both of them just want to make Guddan devastated. In the night, again the mask man arrives outside Guddan’s room when she is sleeping with Akshat. But by mistake bumps into a plant pot kept there. Guddan gets to hear the sound. She wakes up and finds someone suspiciously pepping inside. She looks at Akshat who is sleeping and goes out to find out. While Guddan is stepping down from the staircase, the mask man hides beside. Guddan gets suspicious about someone being around her. But by the time the mask man attacks on her, Guddan slips from the stairs. Both of them fall down. Guddan gets shocked to see the person with the mask. The mask man escapes from there. Guddan follows him. In the parking, Guddan succeeds in making the mask person stop. She gets shocked to see that it is Antara. Antara pretends that she had come to see Akshat once. Guddan gets very furious. She tells Antara to stay away from Akshat. Antara is confident that Akshat will do anything to save her. Guddan gets too angry but Antara escapes from there by spraying something on Guddan.



After a while, Antara instructs someone who is having same get up as Antara. She reveals that she saved that person by taking his place. It seems that the other person wants to harm Guddan who is also teamed up with Antara for the same. Antara is happy as she feels that Guddan will not be able to identify her real enemies and fake enemies. Next day morning, everyone does the veneration for Navratri. Dadi asks Guddan and Akshat to perform the ritual of Maha Aarti together. Guddan sees Revati and Parv there together which makes her upset. On the other hand, Antara worships a devil to make Guddan’s life like hell. In the Jindal house, Guddan and Akshat perform Aarti to Goddess Durga. Guddan prays to Durga Maa to help her remove all the evil and saddening issues from their house. Guddan determines to find out and teach a lesson to the villain of her life within the 9 days of Navratri. Antara on the other hand seeks blessings from Mahishasur so that she can ruin Guddan’s life.



After a while, Dadi asks Guddan to get the plate of bessil leaves from her room. While heading towards Dadi’s room, Guddan finds an earring. She recollects that the person who attacked on her might have lost it there. But she also remembers that Antara didn’t have wear such earrings. So Guddan becomes suspicious that there is someone else who is behind everything. She also observes the earrings that Durga and Lakshmi are wearing. Akshat finds that Guddan is behind something. Guddan also gets a green signal by Goddess Durga about her thinking. So Guddan determines to finish the master plan by the mysterious person.