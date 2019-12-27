Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Antara to kill Alisha

MUMBAI: The episode begins. Vikarant is all set to kill Guddan. AJ asks Vikrant to leave her but he denies. AJ begs Vikrant for Guddan life. Vikrant, says I also had my wife but now she no more because you took her from me. And whenever I see both of you together my heart gets hurt. You took my love from me. I decided I will ruin your love life. You two saved each other and your family. No one can save you now.

Dadi and Alisha come there. Dadi says Guddan. Guddan says why you all came here. Go from here. Dadi says don’t do this Vikrant. Vikrant says so you’re all here for lectures? Guddan will die for sure. Dadi says to kill me but please let her go. I beg you. Please. Alisha says please leave Guddan ma. Kill me. Guddan says don’t listen to me.

Durga says to kill me, I fooled you. Please let her go. Vikrant says I will kill you as well. Laxmi says to kill me, please. AJ says we are all here for Guddan. We will take her from here. You won’t be able to do anything. Put your gun now. Please let her go. Vikrant says I will kill her. Guddan says go from here everyone. Step back, everyone. Vikrant shoots. It hits AJ’s arms. Guddan screams. Vikrant says ma ask your AJ go step back. AJ says stop it Vikrant. He shoots in the air. Everyone is scared.

Does Vikrant say you must be thinking why didn’t I shoot her? You all deserve a chance. What can you do for her? AJ says I will give anything to you for her. Vikrant says take this knife. Slit Alisha’s throat and take Guddan. AJ says are you out of your mind? Guddan says do you think a father would kill his daughter? Vikrant says this is the only option you have. Daughter or wife? He counts 1.. 2.. 3.. 4.. Vikrant says if you don’t kill Alisha, I will kill Guddan. Alisha takes the knife and says AJ please kill me. AJ says no Alisha leaves it. Guddan says don’t listen to him, Alisha. Alisha says let die.

Vikrant counts 8.. 9.. 10.. He shoots Guddan. Everyone screams. Someone has shot Vikrant before he could shoot Guddan. Everyone is in shock. They all turn around to see who shot Vikrant. It’s Antra. Everyone is dazed. She comes upstairs. Alisha says, mummy?? Are you alive? Alisha says you’re my princess. No one could keep me away from you. So I came back to you. Alisha runs and hugs her. Both of them cry. Everyone is shocked.

Antra say I know you’re all shocked to see me alive. I was also surprised. But God is there. After burning, I fell in the lake. I was badly injured. A villager took me there. A local doctor treated me. I was in a coma. But ever since I opened my eyes I had only one name... Alisha. Alisha says God saved you for me. I couldn’t live without you. Antra say I couldn’t even die without you. I realized it was my entire mistake. God gave me so many chances in life. He gave me another one, and I want to face and repent for my mistakes. My beautiful princess, I want to live my life with you.

Does Alisha say why didn’t you come to meet me? Antra says I had no answers to give to you. I was so embarrassed now when you know my reality. I tried. Alisha says were you around? How could you stay away from me. I missed you a lot. Antra says it was a lot more difficult for me. She hugs her. Alisha says I am so happy that you’re back. Guddan says someone had to stop this Vikrant. He tortured you a lot. He was going to shoot Guddan. Guddan who became your mother and gave you so much love. Antra says I had to come today.

Alisha says god now everything. Whereas, Antara says you are most important than anyone else. Aj says you can never change, you are still the same , and again you are misusing our trust. Dadi says we have never harmed you.

Durga says you have only darkness and sins in your heart. You never respected any relation. You died the way you deserved. Go back to where you came from.