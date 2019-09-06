Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Antara reveals that the nail belongs to Angad

MUMBAI: The episode begins with the inspector informing Akshat that Antara has escaped from the police jeep. Akshat, Durga and Lakshmi get very shattered to know that. Lakshmi fears as they all know that Antara can go to any level to harm Guddan. The inspector asks them to take care and goes in search of Antara. Akshat tries calling Guddan on her mobile number and landline number but both the numbers dont get connected which makes him even more tensed. He immediately leaves to look for Guddan at her residence. Durga and Lakshmi also follow him. Meanwhile, Guddan is very upset as she loves Akshat but she still left the house because of her anger on Akshat. Bhushan tries to make her understand that she should have not stayed back in the house.

But Guddan gets very angry. She tells her father that she will not be going at any cost. She also tells him that she will look for some other option for staying if he doesn’t want her to stay there. By that time Guddan sees Akshat, Durga and Lakshmi coming there. Akshat asks Guddan about her mobile being switched off. Guddan takes it lightly. She notices that Akshat is tensed. Akshat informs her that Antara has escaped from police arrest which shocks Guddan. Akshat asks her to come with him as there is a threat to her life. But Guddan assumes that Akshat is telling her lie to take her back home. So refuses to go with him. Akshat again explains her but Guddan refuses to take his support. Guddan blames Akshat for her father not letting her stay in the house. She gets very hurtful as she was hurt because of Akshat for breaking her trust. Akshat agrees not to take Guddan back home. He also asks Bhushan but also asks him not to force Guddan to go to Jindal house as he cannot see Guddan crying. Akshat also tells Guddan that he is confident that one day Guddan will come and confess her love for him.

He also tells Guddan that she is the most important person for him in the world. He asks Bhushan to take care of Guddan. Akshat also decides to keep police protection outside their house for the safety. With a broken heart, Akshat leaves from there. In the night, Angad comes in the store room as he gets call from Reavti and she asks him to come there to meet her. Angad wonders about the place as he sees someone hiding. After a while, Antara comes in front of him. He gets scared to see her. He takes out his mobile to inform the police but Antara hits him with a rod. Angad collapses on the floor. Antara tells him her plan as she decides to use Angad as medium to end up Guddan and Akshat’s love story. Angad gets unconscious. Antara celebrates as she has some other plan in mind which will defeat Guddan. On the other hand, Guddan and Akshat both miss each other and get tears in their eyes. They imagine each other. After a while Akshat hears Antara’s voice. He goes downstairs to see her.

He finds Antara sitting on the sofa. Everyone gets shocked to see her there. Akshat gets very furious with Antara. Antara reminds everyone about her palm prints with black colour which have started having bad impact on the house. Akshat gets angry with Antara. He tells her that the police will catch her soon as she has attacked on a police constable too. Antara tries to provoke Akshat. Akshat tries calling the police but tells him that she has come pre-planned. She gives a box to Akshat. He gets irked but Antara asks him to be strong after seeing inside the box. Everyone wonders about it. Antara asks Akshat to open up the box. Akshat gets very shattered to see a nail inside full of blood. Akshat shouts at her for giving him such things. He asks Antara about it. Antara reveals that the nail belongs to Angad which shocks everyone. Akshat gets very angry. He attacks on Antara. But his brothers somehow control him. After creating a havoc, Antara tells everyone that Angad is fine and alive. Dadi gets furious with Antara for kidnapping Angad. Antara asks Dadi to shut her mouth. Akshat shouts at her and asks about Angad.He asks about what she wants in exchange of Angad.

Antara threatens to ruin their entire family if they mess with her. Antara asks Akshat to wait for her call. She also again tries to make Akshat angry by asking about Guddan. Akshat takes a knife kept with the fruits. He keeps the knife on Antara’s neck and asks her about Angad’s location. Akshat tells Antara that she is harming the people who are close to him. Antara asks him to listen to what she says which will save Angad else she will kill Angad. After a while she takes her bag and is about to leave from the Jindal house. Akshat gets angry but Durga stop him from taking any impulsive step which can put Angad’s life in danger. Dadi also gets very hurtful as Angad gets kidnapped. Durga asks Akshat whether they should share this thing with Guddan. But Guddan asks them not to share it with Guddan or anyone as it can be dangerous for Angad. Akshat decides to do something else.