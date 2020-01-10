Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Antara’s evil plan to ruin Guddan’s life

MUMBAI: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is currently one of the most popular television soaps. It stars Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in lead roles. The intriguing narrative and amazing performance of the cast has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.



Here’s an update for all the loyal audience of the show. Since Guddan misunderstood Akshat, he feels bad. Soon he notices Guddan coming downstairs, looking devastated. In order to avoid him, she tries to move towards the main door, however, Akshat stops her. But Guddan asks him not to stop her as she is going to her father’s house. This hurts Akshat.



Later, finally, Akshat confesses that whatever he did was for their baby’s well being only. On seeing his restlessness, Dadi wipes his tears. She also tells him a tale of her time to make him calm down. She asks him not to keep explaining that he loves Guddan more or she loves him more but to try and keep their love alive. Dadi makes him understand how his intention was right but the way was not right.



On the other hand, Antara decides to ruin Guddan’s life and thus starts the car and drives faster. However, she stops the car just about some inches from Guddan. Guddan turns back and feels dizzy. She collapses on the floor but prays to Lord Krishna for the safety of her baby. Antara is happy as she likes to torture Guddan.



The next step is shocking. Antara moves towards a direction along with Guddan. When Guddan regains consciousness, she finds herself in a hospital.



It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?