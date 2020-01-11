Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Doctor instigates Akshat against Guddan

MUMBAI: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is currently one of the most popular television soaps. It stars Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in lead roles. The intriguing narrative and amazing performance of the cast has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Here’s an update for all the loyal audience of the show. Guddan and Akshat have a discussion wherein the former tells the latter how the CCTV footage is fake. She keeps on begging Akshat to trust her but the doctor tells her that technology never lies pretending that Guddan is not accepting the fact. Doctor instigates Akshat against Guddan by telling him that Guddan didn’t want to raise her baby with Akshat as he cheated on her.

Guddan cries a lot. Akshat gets so shocked to hear that and leaves Guddan’s hand. It seems that he also believes that Guddan aborted the child. He leaves from there. Guddan tries to stop him but she cannot go behind him as saline is injected to her hand. She asks Dadi to make Akshat understand that she is innocent. Dadi, Durga and Lakshmi all are very hurtful. Saru starts her drama accusing Guddan for killing her own baby to take revenge on Akshat. Dadi says nothing and leaves from there. Guddan gets very devastated. She feels dizzy as she just went through a surgery. Lakshmi consoles her and makes her sleep.

On the other side, Antara starts sticking Guddan’s photos where she is so much hurtful. Saru comes there. Antara tells her that she wants to celebrate her success with that. Saru also butters her to be in Antara’s good books. Antara reveals that was all her plan to make the family members question on Guddan’s actions. Meanwhile Guddan suddenly wakes up. She feels very hurt to know that her baby is no more. She decides to make Akshat believe her. Doctor tries to stop her saying that she is weak at the moment. But Guddan gets very furious and warns them to sue the hospital for aborting her baby without her permission. On the other hand Durga consoles Dadi who keeps crying as she learns that her grand child is no more. Lakshmi enters the room. She reminds them that they should be with Guddan as she is alone in the hospital. Dadi agrees with her but Durga feels that Akshat and Guddan should have a word about the issue then they can take some action

Lakshmi also tells that there must be something fishy else such fast happenings are not possible. Dadi is so hurt. Durga and Lakshmi ask her to take care of herself. By then Saru enters the room. She keeps hammering on their mind that Guddan went to the hospital for the abortion. She also shows the forensic report asking them to check the same. On the other hand Guddan arrives at home. She notices that Akshat is sitting near the swing and crying for the baby. He taunts Guddan as they had dreamed a lot about their baby and now it has been aborted. He blames Guddan for the same. Guddan gets into tears as he accuses her. He bursts with anger on Guddan. Guddan keeps on explaining that she didn’t get the baby aborted. Akshat also compares Guddan with Antara for killing their own baby. He shows up the lace that was broken by Guddan and she had asked him to attach it like earlier. Akshat also declares that their relation cannot be regained. He gets very angry with Guddan as he was shown all the reports which were against Guddan. Guddan gets very devastated as Akshat tells her that he hates her and will keep hating her till the end of his life. Stay tuned for more scoops and updates.

It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?