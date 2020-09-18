Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Kanika Mann dazzles in 'Dil Kahe' music video: styled by Simrat Bohra

MUMBAI: The Covid-19 pandemic had called for all shoots and production work to be stalled. But after a hiatus, showbiz is gradually getting back on its feet. Among other celebs who resumed work, TV actress Kanika Mann recently shot for a music video titled 'Dil Kahe'.

Stylist Simrat Bohra stated "The team shot for the music video while adhering to all social distancing norms. To keep all possible health risks at bay, the actors and the crew put on face-shields, masks and gloves as a mandatory measure. We made our best attempt to work with a skeleton crew and have upped our hygiene game by providing multiple sanitising stations and medical facilities on set to constantly monitor body temperature and oxygen levels.”

Stylist Simrat Bohra talks about the styling for actor Kanika Mann for Zee Music’s upcoming music video ‘Dil Kahe' "Kanika and I have worked in almost 3 to 4 projects. Kanika is very tied up with the show but still manages all very well. Styling her has always been a fun experience where we look forward to explore and experiment with something new. In this music video, too, the mood board was very fashion forward and as a fun loving girl, I think we have fairly managed to pull in a variety of looks. I heard the song. It is beautiful. As the shoot was in Lonavala, the production ensured that minimal number of people were present on the sets", she says.

Simrat Bohra is one of the most sought after stylists in the entertainment industry. She has worked extensively on projects.