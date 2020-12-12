Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Kanika Mann gets candid about her fashion game

MUMBAI: Kanika Mann is a popular television actress. She has a huge fan following. She is known for her acting chops as well as style statements.

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Kanika spoke about her love for fashion and her style secrets.

She told Spotboye, "I think my idea of fashion is ever-changing. I like to keep myself updated with the latest fashion trends and I love to experiment! It's all about trial and error until you find the perfect outfit that you vibe with! There's no fun in sticking to the same old trends.”

Kanika is often seen experimenting with different styles on the red carpet, and never fails to impress her fans! From asymmetrical outfits to ultra-glam blingy outfits, the actress can carry off any outfit with panache.

When the portal further asked what her go-to outfit is, she said, "When you're not very sure of what to wear, a white tee-shirt paired with denim jeans always works wonders.”

On the work front, Kanika Mann is known for television shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Badho Bahu.

CREDITS: SPOTBOYE