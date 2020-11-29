Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Nishant Malkhani to play the lead role in the film Kargil 

MUMBAI: Nishant Malkhani was all over the news recently for his participation in Bigg Boss season 14. The actor managed to survive in the house for a few weeks.

However, his eviction came as a huge surprise for the fans and several left heartbroken with Nishant's exit from the show.

The talented actor entertained everyone with his amazing performance in Zee TV's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

Nishant's character made an exit from Guddan before he entered the Bigg Boss house.

And now, here's good news for the fans of Nishant as the actor has bagged a film. Yes, you heard it right!

The viewers will now get to see Nishant on the big screens soon.

Nishant will be playing the lead role in the film Kargil. The film also stars popular Bollywood actor of the 90s Rahul Roy in a pivotal role.

Kargil is based on the real-life event of Galwan Ghati.

