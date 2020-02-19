Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan-Akshat caught together in a hotel room

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is always high on drama. We have seen how Akshat and Guddan's life has completely changed, however, they are still not able to get back together.

In the previous episode, we saw how Antara gives Akshat alcohol and he heads out somewhere alone with it. Dadi is worried about him and asks Guddan to bring back Akshat.

Guddan follows Akshat and tells him to stop drinking but he pays no heed. Guddan then asks Akshat to give her as well. Both get drunk and check-in to a hotel room which was allotted to Guddan.

Media comes to know about this since Guddan is a well-known public figure. A bunch full of journalist crash into Akshat and Guddan's room. Guddan is drunk and so is Akshat. Her dupatta was fallen on the floor, she immediately grabs it seeing the media people.

The media starts questioning Guddan about the entire situation and asks her if she is planning to get back with her ex-husband. They also impose derogatory comments on Guddan's character. This makes Akshat furious and he gets angry on them. Guddan stops him.

One of the journalists tells Akshat about his deteriorating health due to his excessive drinking. He gets shocked listening to this. Guddan loses her cool over the journalist.

Akshat couldn't take this anymore and he leaves the room with Guddan.

How will Guddan and Akshat face the world? Will they ever get back together? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.