Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan Brings Antra Home for Two Days

MUMBAI: The episodes began with, Antra says I am not here with bad intentions. The proof is Vikrant. If I wanted to take revenge I would let him kill Guddan. Alisha says mummy is right AJ. She saved me and Guddan from Vikrant. Police come there. Durga says I called them when he abducted Guddan. Police take the dead body from there. Inspector says to Antra did you shoot Vikrant? Answer me. Silence is my answer. I have to arrest you. Alisha says no you can’t take her

Antara is about to go from there and Alisha requests all of them to stop Antara as she missed her for long years. Guddan comes forward and says Antara can stay in my house for two complete days.

She asks Antara I am doing all these for my daughter Alisha and for her happiness and you have to promise me that after two days you will leave the house without any conspiracies and any dramas.

After two days without making any noise and any chaos you will go away from our house and will not come back to the house ever again.

Alisha becomes happy and says to Guddan that she is the best mom in the world. AJ says I am also ready to give you permission to stay in the Jindal Bhawan for 2 days for the sake of our daughter Alisha but before that I have a condition before you.

Akshat comes home with Antara and calls RevAti and says you always used to blame Guddan for a crime that she never committed.

Today I want to clear your doubt, he asks Antara to spill out the truth to RevAti and Antara says not Guddan but it was me who tried to kill Angad in fact Guddan tried to save him but it was my men who killed him so that he won’t be able to reach home at all.

Revati says I will never forget what you two did to me. You can send me to jail, I don’t care. I will hate you two forever. She leaves.

Guddan says why are you doing all this Antra? Antra says I know it’s difficult for you to believe all this. I am done with all this hate. I just want us to.. Guddan says there’s no us. You can’t stay here. You have no room in this house. Spend time with your daughter and tell her you can’t live here with us. Otherwise, I can kick you out and I will. That’s my promise.