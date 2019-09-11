Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan is determined to save Akshat

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Guddan running towards the Durga temple. She sees the board of Durga temple. She prays to Lord Ganesha to seek help so that she can reach to the temple within time. She sees a person riding on a bike. He stops there to seek blessings from the Lord Ganesha so he keeps on the keys and helmet on the seat. Guddan gets an idea. She rides on the bike to reach faster to save Akshat. On the other hand, Antara forces Akshat to perform rituals with her. She tells Akshat that it is not possible for Guddan to come and stop their wedding.



But Akshat still believes that Guddan will come for sure. He keeps looking at the road as he hopes that Guddan will come there. On the other hand, Guddan is also determined to save Akshat at any cost. Meanwhile Antara and Akshat complete almost 6 pheras out of 7 pheras of their wedding. Antara celebrates as she feels that she has defeated Guddan. But Akshat reminds her that still one round is remaining. By that time Guddan reaches there. She picks up the trishul kept there and moves upwards. Akshat is confident that Guddan will come and he sees Guddan coming there. Guddan throws the trishul on the knot tied between Antara and Akshat. She hugs Akshat. Antara gets very angry and jealous to see that. Guddan confesses that she loves Akshat a lot. Both of them get very emotional. Antara tries to pick the trishul but Guddan picks it up. Antara is very much disappointed. She still decides to defeat Guddan at any cost. So attacks on Guddan with the trishul from the statue of Goddess Durga. Akshat stops her. He gets very furious with Antara. Guddan doesn’t even let Antara call anyone for her help.



She ties Antara to a pole. Guddan asks Akshat to put the holy chunari of Goddess so they can again get married to each other and straighten their relation. Antara gets very angry to see them getting married. The old lady comes there again who adores the pair of Guddan and Akshat. Akshat puts sindoor to Guddan’s maang. Guddan tells Antara that there is a lot of power of a married woman as Antara couldn’t do anything wrong with her and her family. Antara still doesn’t accept that she has got defeated. Guddan tells Antara that everything is sorted now and only her issue is remaining. By that time police reach there. They arrest Antara. But Antara still keeps on threatening Guddan that Guddan cannot get victory so easy and she will have to sacrifice something. Akshat appreciates Guddan for saving him like a brave heroine. In the Jindal house, Revati gets very panic as she doesn’t get any clue about Angad or Akshat. Everyone tries to make her calm down. By that time Durga gets call from Guddan. Guddan informs her that Antara has been arrested and Angad has also been rescued. Akshat also tells Dadi that he is bringing the mother-in-law of Jindal house, Guddan back home. Everyone gets delighted with that.

What do you think about these Showtees ?