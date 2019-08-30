Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan fears if Antara comes back

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Antara looking for the deal papers in the hotel room. Finally she gets the papers but she is not aware that those are the fake papers. Meanwhile, Akshat and Guddan tell Dadi that they have the original papers. They intend to make Antara confess her crime of Vikram’s murder. But Guddan worries as Antara has locked the ice box and if she opens the box, she will not get Honda’s dead body. Akshat asks her not to be tensed as he has called up the key maker for making a duplicate key.

But the key maker tells Akshat that he won’t be able to make it as the lock is made by very old company and the duplicate key cannot be made. Guddan gets frazzled with it. By that time Antara arrives in the car parking. Lakshmi bumps into her which makes all the things fall down from Antara’s bag. Lakshmi notices the key on the floor and hides it under her sandal. Antara doesn’t notice that.But when she starts looking for the key, she gets tensed as the key seems to be missing. Antara looks for the key everywhere. Lakshmi still pretends to be normal. Antara asks Lakshmi to move a bit. Lakshmi gets tensed. But Antara makes her move and finds the key. Lakshmi feels disappointed as she sees Antara going inside with the keys. She informs Guddan about it. Antara enters the store room. She opens the ice box where she finds Honda’s body. Antara is happy as she assumes that she has the original deal papers and Honda couldn’t cheat on her.

Akshat is happy as Guddan has the original papers. After Antara leaves from there, Guddan opens the lock as the ice box was changed by them but Antara doesn’t realize that. Lakshmi comes there. She appreciates Guddan for her presence of mind. There is a flashback where Lakshmi exchanges the key with the new one when it falls down from Antara’s bag. Lakshmi also adores the duo for their team work.On the other hand Antara is celebrating her victory. She feels proud of herself for removing Honda from her way to victory and getting the deal papers. By that time Akshat enters the room. He pretends to be relaxing. He makes a video call to Guddan. Guddan wonders about it. Antara on the other hand feels to romance with Akshat. Antara suggests Akshat that they should sleep on the same bed as they are about to get married. Guddan gets jealous to see the conversation on the video call. Akshat also supports what Antara says as he wants to make Guddan even more jealous. Guddan gets very furious with it. Antara moves ahead to kiss Akshat which makes Akshat awkward. Guddan also closes her eyes but Akshat manages to avoid Antara. Akshat asks Guddan about him being loyal to her. Guddan asks him to focus on their plan to be executed.They decide to implement the plan once Antara goes to sleep. After some time, Antara and Akshat go to sleep. Antara hears some werid sound which makes her scared. She gets up. Antara also sees a shadow outside the room. She makes Akshat wake up. But Akshat pretends to be sleeping. So Antara alone goes out of the room to check whether there is someone.

She hears the sound of someone opening the door. She pretends to be strong and asks the person to come out. But Honda’s dead body makes her shattered as Akshat disguises the same to frighten her. Antara initially assumes that it must be her hallucination but she finds it real. Again she hears some sound and Akshat hides himself. Akshat keeps on scaring Antara by hallucinating her everywhere. Antara goes to check Honda’s dead body in the ice box. She finds it which makes her relaxed. Dadi enters there to make question her for being the store room so late at night. Dadi takes Antara into her room which makes Antara forget the locking the ice box. While Guddan is about to take Akshat out from the ice box, they hear someone coming towards the store room. So Akshat takes Guddan inside the ice box. Antara comes there. She locks the ice box. Guddan gets very cold. But Akshat gets romantic. But in the next moment, they feel sudden light inside the ice box. Guddan fears if Antara comes back.