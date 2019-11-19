Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan feels guilty as she is hiding the truth from Akshat

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Guddan and Lakshmi getting worried as they don’t find gun. Guddan decides not to inform about it to Akshat as he will send Alisha back to jail. Guddan decides to find out the gun before the ring ceremony of Vikrant starts. Meanwhile Akshat welcomes guests. Vikrant arrives there. He thanks Akshat because of whom his engagement could be possible. At the same time Parv and Alisha talk to each other. Parv asks Alisha to just let him know when she needs the gun so he can give it to her immediately as he has hidden the gun in his dress. They wait for Guddan. Dadi asks Vikrant to start the ring ceremony. But by that time Guddan and Lakshmi arrive there with a metal detector. Guddan explains that it is for safety of all the guests. Alisha and Parv gets scared. Vikrant appreciates Guddan’s move. Akshat also appreciates Guddan. Lakshmi helps Guddan in checking all. Guddan gets disappointed as she doesn’t find gun with Alisha.



While Guddan goes to do checking of Parv, Parv avoids it. But when Guddan checks him, the metal detector beeps. Guddan assumes that Parv is having the gun. She asks Parv to show what he has with him. Parv shows up the keys which are under his feet because of which the metal detector beeped. Guddan gets disappointed again. Alisha and Parv are happy as they didn’t let Guddan find the gun as Parv hides the gun in Vikrant’s pocket. On the other hand Vikrant’s ring ceremony starts. Guddan goes to bring the rings and some other material. Parv and Alisha make fun of Vikrant as Alisha plans to kill him on the day of his engagement. After a while a waiter is passing by Vikrant’s bride, some drink gets spilled over on her dress by mistake. While Vikrant is about to offer her his handkerchief, Parv asks Alisha top stop Vikrant from putting his hand in the pocket which has gun.



So Alisha gives a tissue to Vikrant’s bride to clean up her dress. Vikrant appreciates Alisha for turning to a good girl. He blesses Alisha asking her not to hurt Guddan and Akshat anymore. Parv and Alisha make fun of Vikrant. After a while Revati gets angry with Parv for making a plan against Guddan without her information. Parv pretends to be innocent but Revati tells him that she knows the plan. Parv agrees to tell her the entire plan. Meanwhile Guddan is getting panic as she doesn’t find the gun. By that time Akshat comes there. He gets romantic but asks Guddan about what she is looking for. Guddan pretends that she is just being careful. Akshat still gets romantic. Guddan tries to avoid but Akshat asks her to share if Alisha has done anything wrong. But Guddan tells that there is nothing like that. He asks Guddan not to hide any mistake by Alisha as he doesn’t want to commit any mistake by trusting Alisha. Guddan asks him to be rest assured. Akshat asks her to come as Vikrant’s ring ceremony is about to start. Guddan feels guilty as she is hiding the truth from Akshat. She decides to find out the gun before the ceremony starts.