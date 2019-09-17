Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan gets hit by the gun

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Guddan and Akshat arriving at their hotel room. Guddan and Akshat get very emotional to see all the decoration done as per Angad’s wish. Guddan seems to be somewhat awkward. She expresses her wish to go on a walk for some time. Akshat agrees for the same. After some time both of them go for a walk. While walking, Guddan slips a bit. Akshat holds her. Guddan tells him that she is tired. So they sit on a bench. They spend quality time with each other. They come closer. While Akshat is about to kiss Guddan, she gets scared. Immediately heavy rains start.

Guddan starts shivering as she gets wet. They go into a shelter. On the other hand, a mystery person with his face covered enters Akshat and Guddan’s room. He burns their photo. Durga notices some lightning in Akshat’s room. She shouts out loud. The mystery person escapes from the door. Durga bumps into him and tries to catch him. But she fails. Durga calls everyone and informs about it. All of them rush to Akshat’s room. All are shocked to see that the person tried setting Akshat and Guddan’s photo on fire. Dadi gets worried as she learns that someone is trying to ruin Akshat and Guddan’s life. On the other hand, makes Guddan comfortable by lighting up a fire. Guddan finds a paper which falls from Akshat’s pocket. Akshat avoids let her read it. But when Guddan opens the letter, Akshat starts telling her all those feelings he has for Guddan. It makes Guddan feel special. Both of them spend some romantic moments with each other. After some time, Guddan wakes up. She doesn’t find Akshat around.

So she goes out to see him. Guddan finds Akshat standing out as he couldn’t sleep. Guddan is happy as her relation with Akshat as husband and wife is fulfilled as both of them expressed their love to each other. But Akshat seems to be off the track. Shockingly, Akshat takes out a gun and shoots at Guddan. Guddan gets hit by the gun.