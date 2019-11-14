Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan gets upset with Vikrant’s decision

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Akshat promises Guddan not to leave her alone ever. Akshat also tells her that he is waiting for Guddan to come home so both of them can punish Vikrant. Guddan gets hurtful as Akshat still assumes that Vikrant is responsible for Alisha’s molestation. She determines not to let Vikrant get punished for the crime which he has not done. Guddan comes back home from the hospital. Dadi welcomes her. But while Dadi is doing some traditional things, Kishor throws the Pooja thali away. He is angry as Durga got arrested because of Durga. Akshat gets furious with Kishor for defending Durga. He warns Kishor not to talk rudely with Guddan. Alisha is happy to see all the melodrama as Kishor also goes against Guddan. Kishor asks Akshat and Guddan about when they will punish Vikrant and Alisha who are culprit for Akshat and Guddan respectively.



Akshat tells him that Vikrant is still in Jindal house as she supported Vikrant. But Akshat not assumes that Guddan is now from Alisha’s side. But Guddan tells him that she is still on Vikrant’ side which shocks Akshat. She tells that Vikrant is innocent so she will support him only. She tells Akshat that Alisha is wrong so they shall not let Vikrant get punished for that. Akshat feels that he was wrong in assuming that Guddan has changed her opinion. He asks Guddan to prove that Alisha is wrong within 48 hours but asks her to support him if she fails to prove that Alisha is wrong. Guddan takes up the challenge to prove that Alisha is wrong within 48 hours. Later on Dadi puts a holy thread to Alisha’s neck for her safety. Akshat comes there. He assures that unless he is there with Guddan for Alisha, Alisha will always be fine.



He also tells Alisha that Guddan fought to find Alisha when she was kidnapped. Alisha gets disappointed as she learns that Akshat still believes Guddan. So she tries to instigate him by reminding that Guddan is supporting Vikrant this time. She also pretends that she doesn’t want Guddan and Akshat to fight for her so thinks that she should go away. Akshat tells her that she is the daughter of the house and she doesn’t need to take stress about Guddan and his relation. Alisha is confident that Guddan will not be able to prove that she trapped Vikrant. She wants Akshat and Guddan to keep fighting which will help her take revenge from Guddan. On the other hand Vikrant gives his apology letter to Guddan where he confesses that he tried to molest Alisha. Guddan gets upset with Vikrant’s decision. But Vikrant tells her that he has come to such decision after a long thought process as he decides to lie for his own people.



Vikrant decides to publish the letter in the newspaper as he knows that Guddan doesn’t want her daughter Alisha’s image to get ruined and there is no proof against Alisha. He also shares that he doesn’t want Guddan’s relation with Akshat to get hampered with the issue. But Guddan asks him to stop. She tears out the letter as she has determined to prove that Vikrant is innocent. On the other hand Revati gets very angry with Parv. She takes a whip to hit him as she learns about the havoc of Alisha and Krishi’s kidnap. Parv gets very scared but this time Revati hugs him as she is happy about the issue that Parv created. Saru and Revati appreciate Parv for making Durga get arrested.



Saru asks Parv to do something to side away Lakshmi too so they can enjoy being the owner of Jindal house. Next day morning Alisha comes to the living room for tea. She gets shocked to read news in the news paper where Guddan has kept a prize of Rs. 5 lacs who will catch the goons whom Alisha had hired. Guddan asks about the goons who pretended of molesting her and Vikrant saved her. Guddan reminds that once police catches the goons, they will learn that Alisha is wrong. Ultimately Akshat will be upset Alisha and ruin her life. Guddan makes Alisha understand that she should change herself and live with them peacefully. By that time Akshat comes there. He asks Guddan about the issue but he learns the issue very soon as he sees Vikrant there. Alisha starts doing drama saying that Guddan is forcing her to back off as Guddan wants to support Vikrant. Guddan tries to explain but Akshat reminds her to prove it within the given time and then he will question her.