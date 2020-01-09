Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan misunderstands Akshat

MUMBAI: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is currently one of the most popular television soaps. It stars Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in lead roles. The intriguing narrative and amazing performance of the cast has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Here’s an update for all the loyal audience of the show.

Guddan tells Akshat that now there is a tiff between their relationship. Akshat begs her and tries to pacify her. Guddan takes Akshat aside to make him understand something. On the other hand, Antara and Saru celebrate their victory. Antara is happy as she knows that Guddan will never tolerate as she saw Akshat and Antara together.

Akshat gets shocked when Guddan shows him the scattered decoration. She keeps on blaming for cheating on her. She confronts him for not putting Antara behind bars. Akshat tells Guddan that Antara is innocent so they cannot get her arrested which shocks Guddan. She gets very furious with Akshat for trusting Antara. Akshat tries to tell her that Antara will not harm them henceforth. Guddan gets hurtful and decides to go away from him. She also takes promises to raise her baby alone keeping Akshat away. Akshat gets very hurtful. He bends on his knees and begs Guddan asking her to trust him. But Guddan still misunderstands him. She tells him that both of them are not ready for the responsibility of a baby. Then she goes in her room angrily.

Tears trickle down Guddan’s cheeks as she feels that Akshat has broken her trust. Akshat also feels bad. Now, Antara enters Guddan’s room to taunt her for whatever is going on. An angry Guddan raises her hand on Antara but Antara stops her. She tells Guddan that she will do what she wants. Guddan cries a lot as her husband believed Antara.

It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited for the upcoming episodes? Hit the comment section below.