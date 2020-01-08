Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan reaches AJ’s office but doesn’t find him

MUMBAI: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is currently one of the most popular television soaps. It stars Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in lead roles. The intriguing narrative and amazing performance of the cast has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.



For the loyal viewers of the show, here’s an update. On seeing AJ’s phone, Guddan says he took her phone. She calls him but he doesn’t pick up. Guddan says her phone is always on silent and that he might need his phone. So she should go and give it to him. Suddenly strong winds blow and the entire setup AJ arranged gets ruined. The cake smashes on the floor as well. Guddan is upset. Saru comes and says this happens and things get ruined within a moment. And how we think everything is perfect, yet it’s all over in a moment. Guddan says that she was only talking about the setup. Guddan says she doesn’t have time and she needs to return AJ’s phone. Saru says what kind of wife are you? You have your husband’s phone. Why don’t you check it? When wives are pregnant, husbands cheat on them. This is your chance, check it. Guddan says AJ isn’t like every other man and that she trusts him. She also says that he trusts her too.



Later, Guddan says she trusts him completely and why would she check AJ’s phone. Guddan asks to return AJ’s phone. Durga says she will also go with her as these are her first days. She asks her not to take the stress. Guddan says a DIL is giving suggestions to the MIL. Durga says AJ has asked not to let her take any stress.



Guddan lands up at AJ’s office. She asks the receptionist to call him outside but the person says that he did not come to the restaurant today. She further says that how come this is possible as he had an important meeting. The receptionist informs that he put all the meetings on hold for a personal matter. Durga says what personal matter that you don’t know? Call him, please. Guddan calls but he doesn’t pick up. Guddan says where could he go? Did Antra do anything? Durga says she is in jail. Durga says let’s go home. Guddan says she is really worried and that they should go and find him.