Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan regains consciousness

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Jindal family arriving at the place where Rawan idol is going to be burnt. Lakshmi shares that she is not feeling good as Guddan is not there with them. Dadi also seems to be upset. Durga assures them that Akshat will find out Guddan soon. Dadi prays for Akshat and Guddan reunite. Lakshmi and Durga are also confident as Akshat is been looking for Guddan with the help of police since last night. Revati gets irked to hear that. After a while, some ladies from the society meet the Jindal family. They enquire about Guddan as all of them are the part of Ram Leela to be performed there. Dadi gets worried. But Durga handles the situation by pretending that everything is fine. But the ladies become suspicious. Durga assures Dadi that Goddess Durga will not let anything wrong happen with her devotee Guddan.



On the other hand, Akshat along with the police keep checking all the vehicles to find out Guddan. He knows that all the vehicles will be heading towards the biggest Mela for Dushhera. Akshat sees a photo of Lord Rama. He prays to Lord Rama to help him finding out Guddan and let the wise win over evil. Meanwhile, Antara and her goons are in the same lane in their car. They have Guddan with them. She notices Akshat checking every vehicle for Guddan. Her goons suggest to kill Guddan but Antara gets furious with them. She asks them to continue with the plan which was decided. She wants to kill Guddan in a very dangerous way. After a while Antara sees a group of people coming towards that way with the statue of Goddess. They all seem to be dancing on the beats of drums. Antara decides to take Guddan by walk in that crowd so that Akshat will not be able to find Guddan. But Akshat feels Guddan’s presence around him. He asks the police inspector to be alert.



While Akshat is talking to the inspector, Antara manages to take Guddan from there. A small chain of stones that was there in Guddan’s dupatta gets stuck in Akshat’s finger. But before Akshat realises that, Antara moves ahead in the crowd. Akshat then finds the stones of the holy chain that Dadi had given to Guddan for her safety. Akshat learns that Guddan must be around him only. He moves towards the location where Ravan idol is going to be burnt. After a while, Revati, Parv get dressed to perform for Ram Leela. Antara and her goons reach there. Akshat also arrives there. Antara hides herself along with Guddan. On the other hand, Akshat notices that Durga is having some health issue. He goes to enquire. But Durga asks him about Guddan. Akshat shows them the stones he has found. He tells everyone that Guddan must be around them. Durga and Lakshmi decide to look for Guddan along with Akshat which will be easier. Revati overhears their discussion. Lakshmi, Durga start looking for Guddan in the Mela. Antara sees them. So she tries taking Guddan away from them.



But Guddan regains consciousness. She sees Akshat and calls out his name. Akshat turns around to look for her. But Antara hits Guddan on her head and makes her unconscious again. She determines to burn Guddan at any cost. Akshat notices Guddan covered with a yellow dupatta. But before he reaches to her, he gets gathered by some devotees going from there. Antara grabs the chance and leaves from there. So Akshat doesn’t find her there. He asks inspector to look for Guddan all over the Mela again. On the other hand, Antara ties Guddan to the idol of Ravana in order to burn her. She makes Guddan wake up. But still Guddan tells her that she cannot win with her evil intentions. Guddan is sure that Goddess Durga will not let her die and Akshat will save her definitely. But Antara is very over confident about her plan to burn Guddan. On the other hand, Akshat and Dadi get worried as they dont find Guddan anywhere. By that time Parv takes the bow and arrow in order to burn the idol of Ravana. Akshat panics. He starts calling out Guddan’s name to find her out. Antara on the other hand waits for the arrow to hit the statue of Ravana so that Guddan also will be burnt.