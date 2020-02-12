News

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan rushes Akshat to the hospital after he faints

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
12 Feb 2020 01:11 PM

MUMBAI: Zee Tv's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is witnessing lots of drama. While Akshat and Guddan have come face-to-face after four long years but they are still not ready to accept each other back in their lives. 

Guddan has become a star while Akshat is still living in the agony of his past. In the previous episode, we saw how Kunal was trying to hit on Guddan. Akshat sees this and catches hold of him. When Guddan asks Akshat about why he saved her and that he still cares about her, Akshat said that he could have done this for anyone. 

Later, dadi visits Guddan on the sets of her film where she is humiliated by the people. Guddan yells at them and makes them apologize to her. Guddan then drops dadi back home. 

A huge Valentine's day celebration is happening in Jindal bhawan which is also attended by Guddan. Amidst the celebrations, Akshat faints. Guddan panics seeing blood coming out of AKshat's mouth. She rushes him to the hospital where the doctors say that Akshat's condition is very critical. 

The doctors have warned Guddan that he keeps drinking so much, his life will be in danger. 

Guddan couldn't help herself but cry seeing AKshat's life in danger. 

Will Guddan lose Akshat? Will Akshat quit drinking? Will Guddan and Akshat be able to unite forever? What do you think? Tell us in the comments. 


Tags Zee TV Akshat Guddan Alisha Durga Revati Lakshmi Dadi Kanika Mann Nishant Malkani Shweta Mahadik TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Advertisement
 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Celebs at the launch of celebrity app...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here