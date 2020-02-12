Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan rushes Akshat to the hospital after he faints

MUMBAI: Zee Tv's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is witnessing lots of drama. While Akshat and Guddan have come face-to-face after four long years but they are still not ready to accept each other back in their lives.

Guddan has become a star while Akshat is still living in the agony of his past. In the previous episode, we saw how Kunal was trying to hit on Guddan. Akshat sees this and catches hold of him. When Guddan asks Akshat about why he saved her and that he still cares about her, Akshat said that he could have done this for anyone.

Later, dadi visits Guddan on the sets of her film where she is humiliated by the people. Guddan yells at them and makes them apologize to her. Guddan then drops dadi back home.

A huge Valentine's day celebration is happening in Jindal bhawan which is also attended by Guddan. Amidst the celebrations, Akshat faints. Guddan panics seeing blood coming out of AKshat's mouth. She rushes him to the hospital where the doctors say that Akshat's condition is very critical.

The doctors have warned Guddan that he keeps drinking so much, his life will be in danger.

Guddan couldn't help herself but cry seeing AKshat's life in danger.

Will Guddan lose Akshat? Will Akshat quit drinking? Will Guddan and Akshat be able to unite forever? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.



