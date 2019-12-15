News

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Kanika Mann turns into a clown

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
15 Dec 2019 11:10 AM

MUMBAI: Kanika Mann is currently seen in Zee TV's hit drama series Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The show is being loved by the fans. Kanika and Nishant Malkani's jodi has become quite popular which is one of the reasons behind the show's popularity.

Kanika is very active on her Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following. The diva knows how to treat her fans with all the beautiful posts from her personal and professional life.

And now, Kanika's recent post has left the viewers excited and curious. The actress shared a few pictures on her Instagram where she is seen donning a clown's look.

Take a look at Kanika's post.

Well, it seems something interesting is set to happen in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and we can't wait for it.

Kanika is looking all cute as she happily poses for the click.

Why has she donned a clown look? Any guesses? Tell us in the comments. 

Tags > Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Kanika Mann, Zee TV, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Jijaji Chhat Par Hai cast celebrate on turns 500...

Jijaji Chhat Par Hai cast celebrate on turns 500 episodes
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

past seven days