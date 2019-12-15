Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Kanika Mann turns into a clown

MUMBAI: Kanika Mann is currently seen in Zee TV's hit drama series Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The show is being loved by the fans. Kanika and Nishant Malkani's jodi has become quite popular which is one of the reasons behind the show's popularity.



Kanika is very active on her Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following. The diva knows how to treat her fans with all the beautiful posts from her personal and professional life.



And now, Kanika's recent post has left the viewers excited and curious. The actress shared a few pictures on her Instagram where she is seen donning a clown's look.



Take a look at Kanika's post.

Well, it seems something interesting is set to happen in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and we can't wait for it.



Kanika is looking all cute as she happily poses for the click.



Why has she donned a clown look? Any guesses? Tell us in the comments.