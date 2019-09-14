News

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Parv - Antara join hands to defeat Guddan

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 03:57 PM

MUMBAI: Guddan is afraid about the nightmare. After some time, Guddan sees Ana's picture and recalls his demise. Akshat recollects that it is Guddan's birthday. He decides to make her feel special but the  he feels that she will be feel bad even if he wishes her.

Cake gets delivered at the house and Akshat tells Guddan that no one has ordered a cake. However, later he tells her to respect Angad's last wish and cut the cake. Guddan also finds a letter which Angad had written to her I  which it is mentioned that he wanted her to go on vacation with Akshat.

Revti also suggests that they should go.

On the other hand, Parv meets Antara in jail. He offers her a deal to defeat Guddan. Meanwhile, Dadi blesses Guddan and Akshat to be with each other always. 

