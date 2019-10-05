Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Revati decides to end the sister’s relation with Guddan

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Saraswati telling Revati that she knows one secret that Antara told her before she left. Revati says she doesn’t need Saraswati’s help in dealing with her own sister. Saraswati says Revati will regret missing this chance to join in defeating Guddan. She decides to use the secret Antara told her to disrupt Akshat and Guddan’s life. Guddan is making a cake for Revati while remember how much Revati supported her earlier. Akshat also helps Guddan in her efforts to change Revati, but he doesn’t think it will help. When Guddan is taking the cake to Revati, she finds her looking at a picture of Angad. Guddan offers Revati cake and asks her to change her ways. Revati takes the cake and cuts the cake badly ruining everything. She threatens to throw the cake on Guddan but Durga and Lakshmi show up and take Guddan away. Revati decides to end the sister’s relation with Guddan once and for all.



Revati organises a funeral of her relationship as a sister to Guddan. She circles Guddan’s photo with a pot and throws it in front of Guddan’s photo. She says that with this she has disowned Guddan forever. Guddan slaps Revati and pulls her ear. She scolds Revati to mend her ways, but Revati promises to not stop till she gets her revenge. Revati is fuming with anger and Parv offers a solution. He tells Revati that Saraswati is back in Indore and has a secret that will finish Akshat and Guddan’s love story which is the only reason she would leave America to be in Indore.