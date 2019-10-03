Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Revati reveals that she had shot Guddan and not Akshat

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Akshat requesting the inspector to let him call Guddan once again but the inspector asks for his mobile. So left with no option, Akshat snatches inspector’s gun and holds him. He threatens to kill the inspector if the constables shoot at him. In the hospital, Guddan disguises as Antara in a critical situations with burning injuries. The mask man enters the hospital. Akshat also reaches the hospital. He runs inside as he sees the mask man. The mask person aka Revati has a knife in hand. As soon as Revati attacks on Guddan, Akshat stops her. He snatches the knife and takes Revati out from there. He gets furious with her for not understanding Guddan’s plan. He warns Revati not to harm Guddan.

But he gets shocked to see that it is not Revati but it is Guddan. On the other hand, Guddan also gets shattered to know that Revati is revengeful towards her. She cannot believe that Revati tried to kill her and she is behind all that. She keeps asking Akshat about the truth. Guddan gets very hurtful. But Akshat doesn’t tell her anything more. Guddan decides to ask Revati upfront about the truth in front of Akshat. In the Jindal house, Revati enters her room. Parv again keeps her on gun point. He bursts in anger on Revati. Revati tells him that she has not killed Antara as the news of Antara being alive was fake. By that time Guddan calls out Revati’s name. She asks Revati to come downstairs as she wants to talk to her.

Parv and Revati wonder about it. They go to see Guddan. Revati asks Guddan about Akshat being with her. She tries instigating Guddan against Akshat. Guddan gets very furious. She gives a tight slap to Revati. Guddan reveals that she has learnt Revati’s truth. She asks Revati about the reason of making Akshat shoot at her. Dadi doesn’t understand anything that Guddan says. Guddan tells her that whatever fake Akshat had behaved was because of Revati. Guddan gets very heartbroken. Akshat still asks Guddan not to blame Revati for anything. Guddan gets very angry with him for still safeguarding Revati. She asks the reason Revati did all that.

Guddan gets tears in eyes. She asks Revati whether she is innocent. Revati pushes her away and confesses that she did everything with her. Guddan gets shattered to hear that. Revati blames for letting Angad die for Akshat. She holds Guddan responsible for Angad’s death. Akshat tries to stop both of them fighting but Revati asks him to come back to his original character. Guddan gets so hurtful that she cannot believe that it is Revati who has broken all the ties with her. She keeps on explaining that she had saved Angad from the factory but Antara again trapped Angad and killed him. Guddan also gets disappointed that Revati still not believing her.

Guddan again tries to make Revati understand the reality but Revati gets furious. She asks Guddan not to utter a word. She pushses Guddan away. But this time Akshat gets angry with Revati. He also apologizes to Guddan for not being able to make Revati not to be revengeful against Guddan. Revati gets even more furious with Guddan and Akshat as she is jealous of their relationship. She asks Guddan whether she wants to know the reason Akshat shot her with gun. But Akshat asks Revati to shut her mouth and tries taking Guddan away from there. Revati reveals that she had shot Guddan and not Akshat. There is a flashback where Akshat had received a call from his detective who informs Akshat about Revati being revengeful against Guddan who shot her.

Dadi gets very furious with Revati for breaking all the ties and relations because of her revenge. But Revati is still hurtful because of Angad’s death. She tells that she was determined to ruin the life of the real culprit. Revati also threatens Guddan and Akshat to ruin their love life. Everyone gets shocked with that. Dadi again tries make Revati understand but Revati still blames Guddan to be her step sister and threatens not to spare her.