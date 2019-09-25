Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Revti decides to teach a lesson to Guddan

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Guddan saying thanks to Goddess Durga for helping her. Revti comes and asks about Guddan talking to herself. Guddan informs about the whole plan to Revti, how she planted the camera and now ready to watch SD card chip footage. Revti gets scared and decides to take help from Akshat.

Revti informs Akshat about Guddan’s planning and warns him to kill Guddan. Akshat stops her and goes to destroy the chip. Akshat shouts at Guddan for playing with laptop and throwing it. Guddan though feels bad but says she will find the truth. Akshat tries to hide the chip but in vain. Parv tries to feed her sweets given by dadi and asks her to relax. Revti holds his hand and gets angry for showing concern in room when nobody is around. She orders him to close the door and bring that thing. Parv does as asked and Revti beats him with that thing which is belt, making Parv scared and angry.

Antra apply ointment on Parv’s wounds while drinking and laughing, making Parv more irritated. Revti and Akshat have talk over phone about not able to destroy SD card chip when suddenly Guddan comes. Revti gets scared but covers up as Guddan has listened nothing. Guddan asks for Revti’s laptop to see footage, while doing so they see masked person, but before Guddan could see further, Revti hurts herself. Guddan goes to get first aid box. Revti smiles evilly and changes footage chip. Guddan dresses her wound and when both sit to watch chip, it shows error. While Guddan goes, Revti decides to teach lesson to Guddan. Later, a courier comes which states to find truth about black mask person reach at glass factory alone.