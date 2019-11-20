News

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega star Kanika Mann glows in her latest no-makeup look

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
20 Nov 2019 04:59 PM

MUMBAI: Kanika Mann who plays the lead role in Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has become quite popular ever since she has starred in the show.

The actress has come a long way in her career and has now become a household name. While we have always seen Kanika all dolled up for her show in various attires. Kanika's recent Instagram post is something which we have rarely seen.

The actress posted her no-makeup look and we are totally floored. Kanika looked extremely beautiful and refreshing in her no-makeup look plus her million-dollar smile can make anyone go weak in the knees.

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram

थोड़ा क़रीब से !!!

A post shared by Kanika Mann (@officialkanikamann) on

Isn't she looking pretty?

What do you think about Kanika's no-makeup look? Tell us in the comments.

past seven days