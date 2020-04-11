Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega star Kanika Mann turns sardarni for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Kanika Mann is currently seen as Guddan in Zee TV's popular drama series Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The actress is ruling several hearts with her bubbly avatar in the show.

We all know how Kanika has garnered a huge fan following on the social media with a whopping 2.7 million followers on Instagram. The actress keeps updating her fans about her latest whereabouts through her Instagram posts.

Kanika is currently in her hometown Panipat with her family. The actress decided to be with her family during such critical times and since then, she is busy making the most of her quarantine by indulging in various activities.

Yesterday was National Siblings Day and we all know Kanika is extremely close to her brother and sister. She is the eldest of all and has always showered love on her siblings.

The actress put up a series of Instagram stories where she treated her siblings by making macaroni for them.

In other posts, Kanika was all decked up in a sardarni get-up and her sister Simran Mann

donned a Sardar look. Kanika posed with her baby sister and it was such a delight to see them.

Kanika also grooved on Kalla Sohna Nai with Simran.

Take a look at the pictures:

Aren't they just too cute?

