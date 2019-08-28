Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega to take a LEAP!

MUMBAI: Zee TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is quite popular among the masses. The show features Kanika Mann and Nishant Singh Malkani in titular roles and its unique premise made the show an instant hit.

According to a report India Forums the show is expected to soon take a time jump. According to the media report the Guddan will take a two year leap in the month of September and before the leap, the story will witness some high voltage drama.

The ongoing track, has Antara on the verge of losing her life and the future episodes will see how Antara saves her life and AJ gets stabbed.