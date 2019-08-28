News

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega to take a LEAP!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2019 05:27 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is quite popular among the masses. The show features Kanika Mann and Nishant Singh Malkani in titular roles and its unique premise made the show an instant hit.  

According to a report India Forums the show is expected to soon take a time jump. According to the media report the Guddan will take a two year leap in the month of September and before the leap, the story will witness some high voltage drama.

The ongoing track, has Antara on the verge of losing her life and the future episodes will see how Antara saves her life and AJ gets stabbed. 

Tags > Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Zee TV, Kanika Mann, Nishant Singh Malkani, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s daughter Chayn Kohli...

Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s daughter Chayn Kohli organizes a blood camp on the sets of Edit II
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Captain Jack Sparrow
Captain Jack Sparrow
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan

past seven days