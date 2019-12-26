Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Vikrant kidnaps Guddan

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Guddan finding out that the person standing in front of her is Akshat. She feels very happy to see him safe. Akshat asks her why she kept her life in danger by robbing the bank for him. But Guddan is ready to take any risk for his safety. Guddan gets some confidence as she sees Akshat. She shares that she was very much scared to see the real goons but as now he has come, she has got courage. While they are discussing, one of the goons comes there. They get caught. Durga and Lakshmi get delighted to see Akshat with Guddan but the goons accuse Jindal family for the robbery. The goon threatens to kill Akshat. Akshat asks him to shoot him he has courage. When the goon puts Akshat on gunpoint, Akshat manages to snatch his gun.

Now Akshat keeps the leader of the goons on gunpoint and asks them to put their guns down. He asks Lakshmi to collect all the guns. Police also arrive there. Guddan and Akshat hand over the goods to the police. But one of the goons runs away with the bag having money. Guddan asks him to leave him as he will automatically stop running. Akshat wonders about it.

An inspector calls AJ. AJ says yes I am coming. AJ says I will see you at home. He leaves. Vikrant comes there and says you try to act smart. He shoves Guddan in a car. Laxmi sees she screams. AJ comes running there. AJ sits in his car and goes after them. Durga says let’s call the police. Laxmi calls Dadi and says Vikrant kidnapped Guddan. Dadi cries. Durga says AJ called. He said Vikrant is taking her towards the temple. Dadi says why my kids have to suffer. Dadi says Alisha we have to save Guddan. Vikrant has kidnapped her. I don’t know what we will do. We have to go to Kali Mata's temple.

Guddan says what are you doing? Let me go. Vikrant says to make AJ suffer I have to make you suffer. Guddan laughs. He says so you are laughing in fear? Guddan says to look back your death is coming. AJ is coming after them. Vikrant says let him come. AJ says stop the car Vikrant.

Does Dadi say to the driver you don’t have the keys? Where are the keys? Revati comes with the keys and says I am going to the party. Alisha says Guddan’s life is in danger. Revati says she comes back every time. Dadi says shut up and give us the keys. Dadi says she is your sister. Revati says, stepsister. Why should I ruin my party for her? Alisha shoves her and says I won’t lose my sister. She takes the keys from her. Revati is angry. Dadi and Alisha leave.

Vikrant brings Guddan out of the car. Guddan runs upstairs. Vikrant says stop. AJ comes there as well. Vikrant puts a gun on Guddan. Aj comes upstairs. Vikrant says you will see your Guddan dying today.