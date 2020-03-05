Gudiya Humari Sab pe Bhari: Gudiya encourage everyone to play 'No-water' Holi

MUMBAI: &TV's show Gudiya Humari Sab Pe Bhari is one of the popular shows of the small screen. Gudiya's character played by Sarika Bahroliya is liked by everyone. Also, her jodi with Sarrtaj Gill has become quite favourite among the viewers.

Since Holi just a few days away, the show is all set to witness the Holi sequence where the entire family will celebrate this colourful festival together.

Well, apart from the wholesome of entertainment, the makers have also tried to create awareness by showing the concept of 'Save Water' in the show.

There's lots of problems going on in many places where people are facing water shortage. So, this time, Gudiya who has understood the importance of water, has decided to play dry Holi i.e just with colours.

While her family members are not so pleased with the idea but they do agree for it and decide not to waste water at all.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Gudiya makes this 'No-Water' Holi a memorable one for herself and her family.