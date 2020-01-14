Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari to get a new time slot!

MUMBAI: &TV’s Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari has managed to strike the right chord with the viewers who have loved the raw and authentic appeal of the show. Newbie Sarika Bahroliya a.k.a Gudiya who has adorned the character with absolute simplicity and boldness, has brought alive the light-hearted narrative along with her eccentric quirks.

The show will now be shifted to a different prime time slot of 8:00 PM making way for the channel’s new offering – Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram which premiered on January 7th, 2020 at 9.30 PM every Mon-Fri. Produced by Peninsula Pictures, the story of Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram will present the true essence and purpose behind Hanumanji’s ‘bhakti’ towards Lord Ram, capturing many unexplored aspects of his power and devotion. The show will feature a stellar ensemble cast including Ekagra Dwivedi essaying the lead character of Bal Hanuman; Sneha Wagh and Jiten Lalwani as Anjani and Kesari (Lord Hanuman’s parents) respectively, along with television actor Nirbhay Wadhwa essaying the ferocious character of Bali.

&TV viewers please make note of the new timings.