Is Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari’s Sarla pregnant?

&TV’s Gudiya Humari Sabhi pe Bhari, has been entertaining its viewers with its funny, relatable and spontaneous drama. Even with its simplicity, the characters have been loved and appreciated as they bring in their own unique chemistry which works beautifully on the small screen. The upcoming track will leave the viewers a bit surprised when we learn that Sarla played by Samta Sagar is pregnant!

Yes, you heard that right! The story will remind you of the blockbuster movie, ‘Badhai Ho’ where, a middle-aged woman with a son of marriageable age gets pregnant. It so happens that when Sarla begins vomiting, it dawns upon Gudiya (Sarika Bahroliya) that her mother is pregnant too just like her Sweety Bhabhi (Shweta Rajput). Considering that the couple is well in their 50s, an awkward atmosphere is created with Pappu, Sweety and Dadi Jia not knowing how to react with this news. But on the other hand, Gudiya is extremely happy and excited to welcome two babies into the family.

Talking about the sequence, Sarika said “I loved the movie Badhai Ho, and I was extremely excited when I found out that we are working on a story on the similar lines. Gudiya with her naïve ways yet unique thinking always looks at the better and happy side of every situation. Where everyone in the family is feeling awkward and embarrassed hearing about the pregnancy, she looks at it as welcoming two new members into her family”.

Will Gupta family be able to accept this news or will there be another twist ahead of this?

