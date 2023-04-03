Gudiya Laundrywali and Rani to Show Their Thumkas with Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi on The Kapil Sharma Show

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 12:07
MUMBAI: With the festival of colors around the corner, Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to spread the cheer with its ‘Holi Special’ this Saturday. Adding chaar chand to the festivities will be the star cast of the highly anticipated romantic comedy - ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkar’ - Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi. Kapil’s atrangi mohalla promises a ‘rangeen’ extravaganza filled with masaledaar Bollywood gupshup, infectious laughter and humorous gags that will leave you entertained. 

Amidst the fun gags and nok-jhok, our beloved dhoban Gudiya Laundry wali and her sister Rani will take the entertainment level a notch higher with their hilarious banter in the upcoming epsiode. They will get Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi to hit some thumkas on the beats of the trending song ‘Show Me The Thumka’ setting the perfect Holi-vibes on the set of TKSS.

Tune in to The Kapil Sharma Show this Saturday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 12:07

