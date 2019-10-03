News

Guess this CUTE-looking actress who is now a HOT BOMBSHELL!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Oct 2019 05:02 PM

MUMBAI: She is beautiful and talented!

She is one actress who has created a niche for herself with from the time she first stepped into the industry. Having started her career in 2009 alongside Karan Kundra and Kritika Kamra, she gained immense popularity with her show as a lead opposite Arhaan Behl. She has also featured in a medical drama on Life OK and has been doing some great work.

The pretty lass has also recently worked in a web series by produced by Ekta Kapoor, who is all praises for her.

We have some childhood pictures of her. Have a look, and guess who this celebrity is?



Drop in your guesses in the comments section below!
Tags > Kritika Kamra, Karan Kundra, Arhaan Behl, Ekta Kapoor, Life OK, childhood pictures,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt supports the cause ‘...

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt supports the cause ‘Art For Heart’
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Shaminn
Shaminn
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil

past seven days