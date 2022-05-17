Guess the price! Nora Fatehi pays a hefty amount for her latest outfit, Check out the price

The actress has many chartbusters and popular dance numbers such as o saki saki, Kamariya, Garmi, Dilbar and Ek Toh Kum Zindagani to her credit.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Nora Fatehi has captured the hearts of several fans over the years with her superb acting and dancing skills. With her performances and Beauty, the actress is usually a hit on social media. 

Nora Fatehi is one of the sexiest and impeccable performancer in the entertainment industry. She always makes it to the headline for her out the box dance moves and her fashion style. This time diva set the internet ablaze by dropping a hot picture on Instagram. 

If you too are wondering what will be the price of the outfit? We have got you covered. 

Nora wore a Black Eco Lycra Sports Bra by Muglerofficial which comes with a whopping price of  36,540 Rupees 

Talking about the sexy tight fitted bottoms in a Black Sheer Spiral Techno Jersey Leggings by Muglerofficial & which is made in Bulgaria. It is worth 48,000 rupees. 

Not to forget those beautifully arched Sandals from en cuir Rosalie 100 costing expensive 52,428 rupees from Louboutinworld

Nora is joined by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji on Dance Deewane Juniors. 

