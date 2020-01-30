Guess what Sunny Leone says to spice up Vaibhav's boring dating life?

MUMBAI: This season of love, Netflix brings to you a new-age dating reality show titled What The Love! With Karan Johar, the ultimate king of romance and super host. While Karan turns love guru and brings together people who are in search of their potential soulmate, he also helps them overcome their self-doubt, past baggage and instills a sense of confidence in them.

In the second episode of this show, we will witness Karan Johar and his “shazaming” team of fashion experts, Maneka Harsinghani and Shaan Muttahil, along with the Queen of Hearts – Sunny Leone all geared up to transform contestant Vaibhav. The young, shy 25-year-old chartered accountant is a complete workaholic, leaving him with no time to date. Karan sets up Vaibhav’s prep date with superstar Sunny Leone, leaving the latter embarrassed and coy. On the other hand, Sunny initiates conversation and tries to comfort Vaibhav with her tips.

Giving Vaibhav real-time tips on the show to snag dates and be the version of himself, Sunny Leone said, “You are a really nice guy and nice guys are difficult to find. You are extremely shy, if you would be one of my friends, I would want you to grow a pair of ‘you know what’ and just do it. You are not going to get anywhere or meet that nice person, if you are expecting somebody to do it for you. You got to be in the driver's seat and there is nothing more attractive than a man that takes the driver's seat.”

Well, Karan seizes the opportunity and guides Vaibhav to build on his confidence and boost his self-esteem. Moreover, Maneka and Shaan leave no stone unturned in helping Vaibhav ditch his boring and serious corporate look and add a tinge of edginess and pep to his personality. Thus, bringing him a step closer to becoming a newer version of himself, Vaibhav 2.0!

Will the new and stylish Vaibhav be successful in finding his lady love? To find out, don’t forget to watch Netflix’s new series, What The Love! With Karan Johar, all set to release on January 30, 2020 only on Netflix.