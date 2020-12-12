Guess what's in store for Rrahul Sudhir's fans from the sets of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2?

MUMBAI: Rrahul Sudhir has become the heartthrob of the nation with his current show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. The actor plays the role of Vansh Raisinghnia and is beautifully portraying it.

The handsome hunk's stylish avatar and strong baritone has won everyone's heart. Rrahul has proved his mettle in acting with this show and his fan following is rapidly increasing.

The viewers are seeing a lot of twists and turns in the story. While Vansh's lookalike has got a twist in the story leaving the fans curious, and now everyone is waiting to see how Vansh exposes Kabir with the help of Ridhima.

And now, a video is doing the rounds of social media where we can see a totally different avatar of Rrahul which he has donned on the sets of the show.

Rrahul has turned into a clown and the BTS video is making us curious for the upcoming episode.

Take a look:

Rrahul is seen happily dancing as it seems he is quite excited to don this avatar.

The viewers are surely going to enjoy a different avatar of Vansh on the show.

