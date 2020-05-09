News

Guess which Ramayan actor features in this adorable throwback photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 May 2020 01:37 PM

MUMBAI: India has been witnessing a nationwide lockdown for several weeks now, and being stuck at home hasn’t been easy. Television channels came to our rescue as this quarantine break marked the return of several iconic shows including Ramayan and Mahabharat. Interestingly, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, featuring Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri in the leads, has returned to our television screens after 33 years, and fans have showered a lot of love on the show and the actors.

Ramayan has managed to break all the TRP records. In fact, the lead stars have been basking in some new gained success and popularity as the show has become a rage among millennials. Sunil Lahri, who was seen playing the role of Laxman in the mythological drama, has been enjoying the popularity he has been getting with the show’s re-run. In fact, with the advent of technology, the veteran actor has got a chance to interact with his fans and he is making the most of this opportunity.

Sunil, who has emerged as an avid social media user, surprised his fans with a never seen before picture from his childhood days. He posted the picture on Instagram wherein he was mere 5 years old and was flaunting his flawless smile as he posed for the camera. Indeed, Sunil looks irresistibly cute but unrecognizable in this throwback picture. He captioned the image as, 'Guess who's this 5 year old kid it was in black and white but somebody has coloured it'.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Ramayan Arun Govil Dipika Chikhlia Sunil Lahri Ramanand Sagar Laxman childhood days Instagram TellyChakkar

