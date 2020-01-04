Guess who is back on Dance+5

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular dance-based reality show, Dance+5 has swayed the hearts of audiences with phenomenal performances showcased by the super talented contestants. The competition is becoming tougher with every week and contestants are putting their best foot forward to surpass their potential and showcase phenomenal performances. This week, the viewers are in for a surprise as the beautiful comedian and former host of the show, Sugandha Mishra graced the sets of Dance+5 to encourage the contestants as the hot girlfriend of none other than the super talented Captain Dharmesh Yelande.



Earlier the former host of the show Sugandha Mishra has ruled the hearts of audiences with her character of ‘SurSuri Bhabhi’ and her hilarious one-liners. Back with a completely different avatar for the fifth season, ‘SurSuri Bhabhi’ was seen donning a beautiful, red hot saree paired with a shimmer blouse leaving everyone surprised with her modern make-over topped with her hot and gorgeous look.



Amidst her grand entry and fun moments on the stage, super quirky host of the show, Raghav Juyal revealed that Sugandha is back in the season with a purpose! Furthermore, the super judge of the show Remo D’souza revealed that the long-awaited hot girlfriend of our popular captain Dharmesh, which he always wanted to introduce is back! And, SurSuri Bhabhi is no one but the hot girlfriend of the captain ‘Dharmesh’.



Well, we can’t wait to see Sur-Suri Bhabhi and Dharmesh’s onscreen camaraderie yet again on Dance+5!



To catch all this Masti, the fascinating moments and the extraordinary performances, stay tuned to Dance+5, this Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm, only on Star Plus