Guess who is back in MTV Splitsvilla X2?

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
09 Jan 2020 11:36 AM

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla has always been a visual delight. The current season of the show is taking the drama notches higher that the previous seasons we have seen!

One of the very popular couples of the show Alfez Khaishagi and Aradhna Sharma went through a difficult phase as Alfez had to leave the show for a family emergency. During Alfez’s absence, the new  chosen ones Bhavya and Uday discarded them as the ideal match and Aradhna had to be in the dumping ground.

Well, in the upcoming episodes, Alfez will be back with a bang in the competition.

Alfez and Aradhna will have to compete with best friends Piyush and Arshiya to go in the semi-finals. Before the competition, Alfez made a royal entry into the villa, Have a look at the video:

Well, it will be interesting to see if Alfez and Aradhna will be able to win over their friends Piyush and Arshiya to remain in the competition.

Whom are you rooting for in this season of Splitsvilla? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

