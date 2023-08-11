Guess Who? ‘THIS’ Dharampatnii co-star is Fahmaan Khan’s favourite travel buddy!

She recently took to social media to share some pictures of her recent outing to Silvassa with Fahmaan Khan, Gurpreet Bedi and her other close friends.
Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI : Fahmaan Khan impressed one and all with his performance in Imlie. He has risen to fame in a short span of time and the audience cannot have enough of his chocolate boy looks and boyish charm. The handsome man is currently exploring other talents apart from acting while we desperately await his return on-screens.

Fahmaan recently turned director and made two music videos post his stint in Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii on Colors opposite Kritika Singh Yadav, he has recently pursued an interesting hobby.  

The actor donned the director’s hat for two music videos – Beirada and Ishq Nibhaja Mahiya.

Aditi Shetty was a part of the show Dharampatnii and there were even rumours that the two were dating. However, there was no confirmation on the same and it seems that the duo are not only best friends but also travel buddies!

Aditi recently took to social media to share some pictures of her recent outing to Silvassa with Fahmaan Khan, Gurpreet Bedi and her other close friends. They seemed to be relaxing by the pool and having a gala time. She posed in a leaf green monokini and looks like she spent the day at the pool and at night partied with her friends. Fahmaan can also be seen flaunting braids.

Take a look:

Don’t they seem to be having a lot of fun through their pictures? Let us know in the comment section below! 

Fahmaan Khan Imlie Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii Colors Kritika Singh Yadav Beirada Ishq Nibhaja Mahiya Music Videos Gurpreet Bedi Aditi Shetty
