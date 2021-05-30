Guess who is Rahul Bhatia’s big shot namesake and what is so special about his first name?

MUMBAI: Anchor, dancer, blogger, actor and entrepreneur Rahul Bhatia shares that he is often confused with his namesake, who is a big shot in the aviation industry. Yes, we are talking about Rahul Bhatia, co-founder of IndiGo.



“A lot of amusing incidents have happened because of this confusion. Whenever I used to travel in Indigo, since it’s a low-cost carrier I never got an upgrade to business class or so, but free meals used to get added to my ticket. So, once I asked a cabin crew about it and was told that they thought the founder is actually travelling,” he shares.



Rahul also reveals that many had approached him for a job. And it took him time to convince them otherwise. Well, there is another thing that the anchor likes about his name. It’s association with Shah Rukh Khan. “There have been times when I introduced myself to someone and he or she would mouth the famous dialogue “Rahul naam toh suna hoga” and we all end up laughing. I genuinely respect Shah Rukh Khan. He didn’t have any industry background, no godfather. He actually came from a simple middle class family in Delhi. He has started his journey from scratch and has achieved so much. He is a great artist. For a reason he is called the badshah of Bollywood. I genuinely admire his struggle, passion and hard work. Once I saw one of his interviews where he said that whenever he is working he is the most hardworking person on the set and that one line touched my heart. He is very passionate about his work. It’s his dedication that’s got him where he is today,” he says.



Talking about his favourite SRK films, Rahul adds, “I love all of his films but if I have to choose any one then it has to be Dilwale Dulhania Lee Jayenge. The film has been running in Maratha Mandir for so many years. I have lost count of the number of times I have watched the film myself.”