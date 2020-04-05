'Guilty' actress: Can't wait to go back to a film set again

MUMBAI: Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who made her debut in the film 'Guilty' says that she belongs to a film set where all the 'magic' of storytelling happens and that is why she cannot wait to shoot again.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the country is under lockdown for 21 days to maintain social distance, so no shooting is taking place. Actors are also finding ways to keep themselves engaged in the isolation time.

Asked if she finds herself in a better position now as it was just her first film and spending long hours on a film set is not her way of living like other veteran actors, Akansha told IANS: " I think once I finished my first film, I realised how much fun it is to be on a film set and shoot. It becomes an addiction. I think I belong to a film set. I feel happy to be there together with our cast and crew, we are creating something on-screen. There is something very magical about shooting a film! After my first film, all I wanted was to go back to shoot my next! And now, everything is at a standstill. I can't wait to go back on a film set, really!"

"It's like my momentum started and I had to take a backseat again! For actors, who are working for ages, it is a good break for them. But I and people like me, who just started our career, only one film has released. So we want to work more and feel that magic! Having said that, we all know that in the current situation, home is the safest place to be in. So I am spending time with family, without thinking too much about quarantine time. This too shall pass," she added.

The film 'Guilty' is produced by Karan Johar and released on Netflix on March 6.

Growing up watching many of Karan's film including 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', Akansha found the filmmaker very fascinating.

Sharing her observation, the budding actress said," I think he just knows the pulse of the people and that is why he is admired by so many people for so long. He has that ability to communicate with all of us beyond age. Like, I am a new talent but he made me feel so comfortable, there is a certain warmth and giving nature that Karan has and that is so needed for new talent like us."

So what is the best compliment Akansha got from Karan?

"When I came onboard for 'Guilty', he told me that I should utilize the opportunity to the fullest so that I can make my mark as a debutant. He encouraged me to work hard. Once we were done with the film, before it released, Karan watched the film. He told me, I am so glad that you did so well in the film. It did not look like your first film'. That is the best compliment I got from Karan," Akansha signed off.