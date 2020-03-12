Gujarat’s Jethipura Gram Panyachat Is The Latest Recipient of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Swahchcta Sainani Award

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has been at the forefront on raising awareness on the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. In its on-going efforts to recognise anyone who contributes in bringing change in their outlook towards cleanliness to their communities or the society as a whole, TMKOC recognises and felicitates the contributors on the show. In one of the recent episodes, one such group was recognised for their invaluable contribution to the initiative and felicitated them with the Swachchata Sainani Award. From the State of Gujarat, the Gram Panchayat of Jethipura was recognised as the winner through TMKOC’s ‘My Clean India Contest’.

Jethipura is located in the Sabarkantha district of Gujarat. The village Gram Panchayat, in the absence of the local municipality, does the cleanliness of their area themselves. All the residents of the region participate and contribute to the cleanliness of their immediate and public spaces.

“We have done great work in keeping our surroundings clean and are proud to have contributed towards the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. Despite not having dedicated cleanliness personnel from the municipality, we keep our area clean and hygienic. Everyone in the village helps us and participates in maintain the cleanliness. We wish to thank Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which inspired and encouraged us in taking steps in the direction of taking the broom in our hands and do the job ourselves,” says Mr Kasam who received the award on behalf of Jethipura Gram Panchayat, Sabar Kantha Zilla.

Back in 2014, with the aim to involve citizens in the cleanliness campaign, the Honourable Prime Minister designated the entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as ambassadors to the Swachch Bharat campaign. The show and its entire team including the cast has been dedicated to raising awareness about the campaign and the Swachchata Sainani Awards was the brainchild of Shri Asit Modi – the show’s creator.

About TMKOC: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is India’s most watched daily family comedy show. Produced by Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd., the show is conceived and designed by Mr Asit Kumarr Modi. The daily comedy family show was aired for the first time on 28 July, 2008 and presently, it is telecast on the channel SAB TV, Sony Pictures Network India. Having successfully completed over 2900 episodes, the show enjoys a massive viewership of family audiences worldwide. The show aims to bring about a positive transformation in the audiences' perception towards societal issues through comedy and is recognized as the platform on television for a progressive India.