Gulki Joshi and Sonali Naik in talks for Jay Mehta’s Mahila Police Thana

MUMBAI: Jay Mehta Production is known for bringing unique concepts on TV. They have produced popular dramas like Rab Se Sona Ishq, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey and Jiji Maa and are currently producing Gathbandhan on Colors.



TellyChakkar broke the news about producer Jay Mehta bringing a new show titled Mahila Police Thana. It is a comedy show that will beam on SAB TV.



The show will revolve around a police station headed by only female cops. The makers are in talks with two popular televsion actresses: Gulki Joshi of Phir Subha Hogi fame and Sonali Naik, who is currently part of Colors’ Gathbandhan. Gulki and Sonali are approached to play female cops in the show.



Our sources inform us that the talks are at an intial level, and things will be finalized in the coming days.



We could not get through to the actresses for a comment.



TellyChakkar will soon update our readers on further developments! Stay tuned!