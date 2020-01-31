Gulki: There should be women cop universe in Bollywood, TV

MUMBAI: Actress Gulki Joshi is donning the khaki for a TV show. She says women would make a very interesting cop universe in Bollywood as well as television.

"There should be a cop universe for women both in Bollywood and on television and I would love to star in all of them. I feel women would make a very interesting cop universe," Gulki told IANS.

She is one of the rare TV actresses who has taken up the role of a cop.

Asked if she took inspiration from actress Kavita Kaushik's Chandramukhi Chautala -- a character from the popular sitcom "F.I.R.", the "Crime Patrol" actress said: "Yes, when I heard the story and the concept of 'Maddam Sir', I did instantly think about 'F.I.R.' but to my surprise, when I got to know more about my character, how it is going to be portrayed and the entire flow of the show, it turned out to be completely different from 'F.I.R'."

"While Sony SAB's 'Maddam Sir' has an element of comedy to it, it is also a feel good and light-hearted show that people would relate with. It shows the power of a woman's instincts where the four police officers take a refreshing approach to solve crime."

SOURCE: IANS