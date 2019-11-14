News

Gulshan Grover to star in Vishesh Films’ next

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
14 Nov 2019 05:45 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about Vishesh Films, which is helmed by talented brother duo Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, working on its new film, which is likely to be a comedy. Titled Production No. 1, it is directed by Rishabh Seth.

We also mentioned that popular actors Smiriti Kalra and Amol Parashar have been roped in to play the leads in the film (Read Here: Smiriti Kalra and Amol Parashar bag Vishesh Films’ next).

Now, we hear that Bollywood’s bad man Gulshan Grover will also join the cast. The actor has given power-packed performances in numerous films, and this project will also feature him playing a pivotal role.  

The movie is already on floors, and the shoot is expected to wrap-up very soon.

TellyChakkar will be back with more updates on the project. Stay tuned!

Tags > Gulshan Grover, Vishesh, Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Rishabh Seth, Smiriti Kalra, Amol Parashar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Launch of VOOT Kids

In pics: Launch of VOOT Kids
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan

past seven days