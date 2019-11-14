Gulshan Grover to star in Vishesh Films’ next

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about Vishesh Films, which is helmed by talented brother duo Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, working on its new film, which is likely to be a comedy. Titled Production No. 1, it is directed by Rishabh Seth.



We also mentioned that popular actors Smiriti Kalra and Amol Parashar have been roped in to play the leads in the film (Read Here: Smiriti Kalra and Amol Parashar bag Vishesh Films’ next).



Now, we hear that Bollywood’s bad man Gulshan Grover will also join the cast. The actor has given power-packed performances in numerous films, and this project will also feature him playing a pivotal role.



The movie is already on floors, and the shoot is expected to wrap-up very soon.



TellyChakkar will be back with more updates on the project. Stay tuned!