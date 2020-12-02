Gultesham to enter SAB TV’s Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently informed our readers that a male lead will soon make his way in SAB TV’s popular cop drama Maddam Sir (Jay Mehta Productions).

Hatim fame Rahil Azam has been finalized to play the lead and paired opposite Gulki in the show.

Now as per latest development, we hear that actor Gultesham, who has been part of Jay Mehta’s Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More, has been roped in for the show. Our sources inform that he will depict the role of a reporter.

Maddam Sir is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under the banner of Jay Mehta Productions. It has managed to keep the viewers entertained with its light-hearted value driven content. The show which stars Gulki Joshi, Sonali Naik and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles, addresses social issues through the eyes of four dynamic women police officers who take every challenge as it comes and solves cases with jazbaat.

