Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein: Fan - Fiction! Fans nail the chemistry of Ishan and Savi call them an ideal couple and pick their favourite on - screen couple

Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. Fans have now shared which pair they like the most Ishan and Savi or Virat - Sai.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 16:30
Ishan

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved and successful shows on television.

Its among the top two shows when it comes on BARC ratings and the audience are connected to it.

The serial took a leap just a few months back and the show saw a complete new star cast with Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma and within no time they have made a place in the hearts of the audience and have become one of the most loved on - screen couples on television.

Their chemistry has been liked by the audience and they are seen as one of the most loved - on screen pairs on television.

But the fans somewhere are divided where they feel that Shakti and Bhavika are suited for the role. Some miss watching Neil and Ayesha's love story in the show.

This always happens post a leap of the show that the audience are confused to which pair is their favourite while some like the current one the others demand for the old one.

The fans have expressed their feelings to who is their favourite  and which on - screen pair they support.

Tanya Singh : The track of the show is quite interesting but to be honest I do like Shakti and Bhavika's pairing as its fresh and the story is also different like the previous one and its always good to see something fresh and new.

Pooja Raichand :  There is no doubt I like Ishan and Savi as Shakti and Bhavika have really nailed the characters well but somewhere I do miss Sai and Virat's touch as they started the base of the show and somewhere the first pair always has a special place.

Rohan Khanna: To be honest when the leap took place I thought I wouldn't be able to see anyone other than Sai and Virat but then the way Shakti and Bhavika essayed the role of Savi and Ishan really made us connect to the character and hence somewhere the sight of Sai and Virat wasn't there with us anymore.

Nisha Agarwal: I like Ishan and Savi. They really make a good pair and they bring some kind of freshness to the show that is why somewhere the audience are connected to the characters and the show.

Anjali Arora: I have mixed emotions. I like both but then I feel that Virat and Sai will always be special and there will always be a connection but Ishan and Savi is also good and I feel somewhere they have done justice to the show and the character.

Well, there is no doubt that in such a short span of time Ishan and Savi have made a place in the audience's heart.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 16:30

